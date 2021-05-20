SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal is supporting the Coast Guard Auxiliary Association, (AuxA), with the option of adding a dollar to your checkout total on the Sirius Signal website. This added dollar option will be donated to the recreational boating safety mission of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
"The Coast Guard Auxiliary Association (AuxA) is proud to be in alliance with Sirius Signal to benefit the recreational boating safety mission of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Every $1.00 you contribute through the "ADD-A-DOLLAR SAVE-A-LIFE" program will go directly to the Coast Guard Auxiliary to support its boating and paddle craft safety mission. We thank you. We thank Sirius Signal. We share the same mission; saving lives, reducing injury and property loss in boating and paddle craft recreation," said Commodore Vin Pica, USCGAUX, CEO & President of AuxA.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary Association is a nonprofit 501c3 Corporation organized to financially support the missions of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Simply click the amount, click donate, and proceed to checkout. This added feature makes it easy to donate and will make a positive impact on recreational boating safety.
Sirius Signal and the Coast Guard Auxiliary Association, AuxA, share the mission of supporting the safety of recreational boaters.
Sirius Signal is a multi-award-winning marine safety product manufacturer with all products made proudly in the USA. To learn more, visit us at http://www.SiriusSignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
