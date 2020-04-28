- SiriusXM Responds to COVID-19 Crisis; Company Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Self-Pay Net Subscriber Additions of 69,000 Reported for First Quarter - First Quarter Revenue of $2.0 Billion; a Pro Forma Increase of 5% - First Quarter Net Income of $293 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.07 - Adjusted EBITDA Reaches $639 Million in the First Quarter, up 13%