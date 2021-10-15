MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has announced the inaugural class of Fellows of the Academy of Immuno-Oncology (FAIO), which is one of the society's most prestigious honors. The 2021 class will be recognized at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 10–14, 2021, in Washington D.C. at a private event.
The Academy of Immuno-Oncology was established by SITC to honor individuals who have helped launch the field of cancer immunotherapy into the breakthrough cancer treatment it is today. It also serves as a way to bring together the brightest minds in the field and helps to advance the SITC mission, the field, and the next generation of immuno-oncologists.
The inaugural class of the FAIO includes:
James P. Allison, PhD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Lieping Chen, MD, PhD – Yale School of Medicine
Zelig Eshhar, PhD – Weizmann Institute of Science and the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center
Gordon J. Freeman, PhD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Philip D. Greenberg, MD – Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Tasuku Honjo, MD, PhD – Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine
Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD – Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University
Carl H. June, MD – University of Pennsylvania
Alan J. Korman, PhD – Vir Biotechnology
Margaret L. Kripke, PhD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Ronald Levy, MD – Stanford University
Steven A. Rosenberg, MD, PhD – National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health
Robert D. Schreiber, PhD – Washington University School of Medicine
Arlene H. Sharpe, MD, PhD – Harvard Medical School
Thomas A. Waldmann, MD – National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health – Honored posthumously
Every year SITC solicits nominations and inducts a new class of FAIO. The next call for nominations will be in the spring of 2022.
Attendees of the SITC 36th Annual Meeting will have the opportunity to learn more about the seminal contributions of the FAIO inductees and celebrate the achievements of the field. SITC 2021 will bring together some of the top experts in the field to discuss the latest advances in cancer immunotherapy. Click here to learn more about SITC 2021, including how to register.
About SITC
The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world's leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Established in 1984, SITC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, serves scientists, clinicians, academicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders from around the world. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word cure a reality for cancer patients everywhere. To learn more, visit http://www.sitcancer.org.
