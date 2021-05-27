MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to announce the reinvigoration of the society's unique program designed to foster leadership development, collaborations and scientific exchange among early career investigators who are emerging leaders in the field of cancer immunotherapy: Sparkathon Accelerator: Emerging Leaders Igniting Innovation. Applicants accepted into this elite program will participate for free and receive reimbursement to travel to SITC's 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2021).
This two-year program will kick off with an in-person retreat Nov. 9–10, 2021, prior to SITC 2021, in Washington, D.C. Sparkathon Accelerator participants will present their research on this year's chosen topic of mechanisms of resistance to peers and luminaries in this area of the field. Participants will learn from each other and receive guidance from the experts in a synergistic and intimate environment.
"SITC is committed to advancing the best science and promote the best outcomes for patients, so we have a responsibility and obligation to further the careers and promote to leadership positions the best and brightest in our profession." said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The level of demand by early career scientists in the field seeking professional development opportunities is substantial, and Sparkathon Accelerator will feature timely presentations and intimate group discussions on topics integral to the advancement of the next generation of leaders in the field of cancer immunotherapy."
SITC's Sparkathon Accelerator explores topics specifically designed for emerging leaders in the cancer immunotherapy field, including: how to manage your team and lab, how to provide, as well as how to seek mentorship, career trajectories across academia, industry and government, and much more.
Participants will spend one-and-a-half days with the top early career investigators and luminaries in the field to advance their work and accelerate the study of mechanisms of resistance through new knowledge gained, convergent field discussions and long-term cross institutional collaboration. Future Sparkathon Accelerator classes will continue to meet each year at SITC's Annual Meeting, creating a broad network of early career scientists focused on moving the field forward.
Early career investigators interested in applying for an opportunity to participate in SITC's Sparkathon Accelerator program are encouraged to submit an application by July 26 at 5 p.m. EDT.
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology.
