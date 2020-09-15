SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the 2020 Sitecore Experience Awards (SEA) recipients. Selected from 123 submissions from customer and partner organizations across the globe, this year's awards recognize 20 brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore technology.
The 2020 SEAs brought incredible customer stories, many illustrating the value of digital transformation in the wake of the pandemic, across four categories: "most impactful human connections in a changing world," "most intelligent content optimization," "best innovation with emerging technologies," and "most sophisticated implementation." The awards spotlight impressive uses of Sitecore offerings by organizations across industries from retail to healthcare that provide an outstanding experience for all users from partner developers and marketers to business and IT users and end-user customers.
2020 recipients include healthcare organizations such as Johns Hopkins Medicine for the launch of accurate digital resources on COVID-19; government agencies, including EPA Victoria, for providing a real-time, localized resource for residents during Australia's 2019 wildfires; and consumer brands like Caleres, parent company of Famous Footwear, for their work to grow the company's online business and streamline operations with a modernized e-commerce experience and enhanced inventory management.
"We received some truly incredible submissions of work being done by our customers and partners using Sitecore technology to better serve and stay connected with their audiences, in many cases facing new challenges, given the pandemic," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "For example, the work being done by Johns Hopkins Medicine to keep their website updated with worldwide coronavirus data continues to be a critical resource for researchers, medical professionals and the global public at large. In addition, many of our consumer brands adapted swiftly and effectively to supporting a huge uptick in online shopping, relying on digital as really the only way to connect with their customers in our new digital-first world."
The complete list of 2020 SEA recipients by category are listed below:
- "Most impactful human connections in a changing world" – recognizing organizations using Sitecore product offerings to create digital experiences that connect more personally to individuals and foster community during a time of significant change and social impact:
- APM Terminals and Codehouse (Netherlands)
- Demant and Accenture/Avanade (Denmark)
- EPA Victoria and Deloitte Digital (Australia)
- Johns Hopkins Medicine and TBG (The Berndt Group) (United States)
- Österreichische Post and ecx.io (Austria)
- "Most intelligent content optimization" – recognizing organizations using Sitecore product offerings to solve the content crisis, create personalized digital experiences, or deliver connected commerce for a better customer experience:
- ASML and Valtech (Netherlands)
- New York Road Runners and Icreon (United States)
- Swiss Post and Unic (Switzerland)
- TelstraSuper and Deloitte Digital (Australia)
- Triumph Motorcycles and Dept (United Kingdom)
- "Best innovation with emerging technologies" – recognizing organizations using technologies such as deep learning, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality alongside Sitecore product offerings for improved services and digital experiences:
- Not Impossible Labs and Verndale (United States)
- Oney Bank and Noesis (Portugal)
- Rawson Homes and Isobar (Australia)
- Soho House and EPAM (United Kingdom)
- Switzerland Tourism and Unic (Switzerland)
- "Most sophisticated implementation" – recognizing organizations that have taken their use of Sitecore product offerings beyond initial implementations, leveraging product features, add-ons, or Sitecore Connectors for the most powerful, data-driven use of content across their digital channels.
- Caleres and RBA (United States)
- City of Ulm and CAMAO (Germany)
- Coates Hire and Switch (Australia)
- Comgest and Dog Digital (France)
- McCarthy & Stone and Delete (United Kingdom)
Sitecore Symposium Details and Registration
Today's announcement comes in the lead-up to Sitecore Symposium 2020: Moments that Make Experiences, being held October 26-28. This year's event will be the first all-digital Symposium, with more than 150 speakers presenting virtually on over 20 topics, including live and on-demand presentations and training sessions. Sitecore's newly appointed CEO Steve Tzikakis will kick off the event, with featured guests including Tony- and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr., from Broadway's smash-hit Hamilton, who will offer the event's showcase keynote, "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning," and New York Times best-selling author Dan Heath will offer a keynote, "Creating Digital Moments That Matter," drawing from his book "The Power of Moments."
Sitecore Symposium 2020 will also feature a CMO and CIO roundtable, EMEA/APJ regional panel discussions, more than 90 breakout sessions, sponsor roundtables, and four customer showcases. This year's event has drawn over 20 sponsors, including Influencer partners EPAM, Horizontal Digital, Microsoft and Valtech. During the event, a panel of internal judges will select one SEA winner per award category to be publicly recognized with the Ultimate Sitecore Experience Award.
For full details on speakers, panels, sessions, virtual features, and registration, please visit the Sitecore 2020 Symposium website.
About Sitecore
Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.
Contact
Shannon Lyman
Sr. Director, Communications
shannon.lyman@sitecore.com
Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.