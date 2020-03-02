SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, has named Tom De Ridder as chief technology officer, reporting to Sitecore chief executive officer, Mark Frost.
De Ridder was previously the co-founder and chief technology officer of Stylelabs, where he led the development of the company's cloud-native SaaS solution. In his new role, De Ridder will be chartered with heading Sitecore's critical future-focused technology innovations, including Sitecore Content Hub and the forthcoming SaaS version of Sitecore's market-leading digital experience platform.
Alongside De Ridder's appointment, Sitecore also has expanded the role of Desta Price, the company's executive vice president of product management. In addition to driving the product vision and strategy for the entire Sitecore product portfolio, Price will now lead engineering for Sitecore's current platform technologies, including Sitecore® Experience Platform™ and Sitecore Experience Commerce™, as well as Sitecore AI.
"Evolving our technology into a true SaaS offering sits at the heart of our strategic ambitions, but we also have a responsibility to protect our customers' investments and continue to deliver innovation on the products they are using today," said Mark Frost, CEO, Sitecore. "Tom and Desta provide the strongest leadership foundation for Sitecore to increase the pace of innovation across our products. Working together, they will lead an integrated product strategy that ensures our current platform continues to provide best-in-market capabilities, smooths our customers' transition to SaaS, and positions us to deliver truly useful solutions."
