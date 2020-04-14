MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, the world's most comprehensive digital optimization platform, is partnering with Equidox by Onix, a leading PDF Remediation software developer and accessibility services provider, to offer PDF document remediation services to US clients through referral and collaboration.
Fifteen percent of the world's population lives with a disability that may impact how they use the internet, and on top of that, the world's aging population is predicted to triple by 2050. That makes creating accessible PDFs, which are often the only way for these website visitors to access content, of the utmost importance.
This partnership, based on a shared belief in the importance of accessibility beyond the basics of legal compliance and in conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards, will further Siteimprove and Equidox's ambition to meet the needs of both their clients and assistive technology end-users.
Equidox's fast, easy-to-use, semi-automated PDF remediation software is aimed at clients who want the ease of remediating documents in-house. To enable this, training and support are included with licenses. In addition, Equidox provides PDF conversion services. Their document remediation specialists efficiently convert inaccessible PDF files into WCAG 2.0 AA-compliant HTML and accessible PDF and EPUB 2 content, with a focus on usability and a rigorous validation process. Equidox also provides customized, artificial intelligence-driven batch processing for large quantities of similar documents to make them accessible.
"Partnering with industry-leading companies on our accessibility solutions can unlock extra benefits for our customers," said Kevin Rydberg, Managing Accessibility Consultant at Siteimprove. "Equidox is a trailblazer in PDF remediation, and we are excited to collaborate with them and extend this vital service to our clients."
"Accessibility is not about checking boxes," says Ryan Pugh, Director of Accessibility for Equidox. "It's about reaching everyone. Equidox and Siteimprove both believe in going beyond compliance and be sure that digital information is not just accessible, but usable. Assistive technology users are not satisfied until that standard is met, and neither are we at Equidox."
Siteimprove offers the world's most comprehensive cloud-based Digital Presence Optimization (DPO) software, including industry-leading accessibility tools. Siteimprove also provides best-in-class technical support, academy courses, testing, consulting services, and technology integrations.
About Siteimprove
Siteimprove is a people-centric software company driven by the desire to simplify website management and make the internet a better place. Siteimprove was founded in 2003 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has since expanded into ten offices around the world (with more in the works): Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Minneapolis, Oslo, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, and Vienna. With more than 500 employees working in 14 distinct markets, we pride ourselves on having a truly global, yet truly local approach.
For more information, visit siteimprove.com.
About Equidox
Equidox is the flagship digital accessibility division of Onix Networking. EquidoxTM software is a web-based, semi-automated remediation tool that converts inaccessible PDF documents into WCAG 2.0 AA-compliant HTML and accessible PDF and EPUB 2 content. Equidox also offers professional document remediation services and accessibility testing, training and consulting services.
Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Equidox also has a Canadian office in Toronto.
For more information, visit www.equidox.co.
