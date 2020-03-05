MIAMI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, one of the largest customer experience (CX) management companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Ryan Maund to Chief Product & Innovation Officer. The announcement follows Sitel Group's continued growth and progression in offering the most innovative and digital solutions to clients around the world. Maund will work cross-functionally to champion Sitel Group's grounded integrated solutions by leveraging internal expertise and expanding our external ecosystem of innovation partners.
"Ryan brings unique skills and experiences to Sitel Group and we look forward to seeing how his new role enhances and grows our innovation, digital capabilities and supports our organization's growth," said Mike Small, CEO - Americas of Sitel Group. "Under Ryan's leadership, Sitel Group's strength in leveraging more digital solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) to continuously innovate programs and drive client's business objectives will be fortified."
Maund brings vast experience in digital, artificial intelligence (AI), customer experience and more to support development, design and delivery of Sitel Group's grounded integrated solutions. Most recently serving as SVP, Customer Operations, Loyalty and AI at Bell Canada, Ryan led the residential, wireless and small business teams to extraordinary growth and success. Namely, under Ryan's leadership, his team delivered 40+% improvements to customer care key metrics, double-digit customer churn gains increasing the adoption of online self-serve by 400+% and won the JD Power award for customer service four times.
In his new role, Maund will lead innovation in the Americas and APAC and lead the charge building a global community to share investments and capabilities across the Americas, APAC and EMEA.
About Sitel Group
Sitel Group's 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers – 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.
Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions – such as self-care and automation – with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.
As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint – regardless of location, channel or time of day.
