MIAMI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced it has partnered with Krisp Technologies, Inc. to deploy Krisp, the first-ever AI-based noise suppression tool that mutes background noise for agents and customers during calls. The technology is being deployed both for Sitel Group's contact centers and for Sitel at Home agents, working remotely.
Sitel's customer experience expertise, coupled with Krisp's technology showcases the companies' commitment to improving both employee and customer experiences. In 2019, Sitel was the first business process outsourcer (BPO) to deploy the technology through Krisp Technology's Early Access Program for Krisp® application.
"At Sitel Group, we are committed to investing in artificial intelligence as part of our strategy to improve the employee experience and the customer experience for our clients' customers," said Ryan Maund, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Sitel Group. "Our strategic partnership with Krisp and our deployment of Krisp is the perfect example of a product that supports digital deflection of customer interactions and provides superior customer experiences for our clients and their customers through live voice interactions."
By implementing Krisp, Sitel agents can mute outbound background noise from other contact center agents, such as agent chatter and inbound background noise from the customer, such as cars passing by, a barking dog or a noisy home, creating a more seamless experience for the agent and the customer. As Sitel at Home continues to grow exponentially - the company has moved more than 80% of agents to their remote work model since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - this technology has become even more relevant to the evolving model.
In initial trials implementing the technology, Sitel has seen a 6% lower Average Handle Time (AHT) by eliminating the need to repeat information to customers, an 8% higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores and improved sales.
Krisp works by using artificial intelligence (AI) to learn Sitel associates' voice and speech patterns, allowing the system to securely add an additional layer between the physical microphone and the desktop speaker to restrict any background noise from passing through to the agent end and the customer end. This noise reduction allows customers and associates' to more effectively communicate, regardless of their environment. Krisp's processing is located in the agent's desktop memory and does not store any call recordings and PII data for Sitel's associates or clients. The software works with all wired and wireless headsets, microphones and speakers.
"We are thrilled to work with Sitel and deploy Krisp for thousands of agents around the world," said Robert Schoenfield, COO at Krisp. "By eliminating background noise from customer calls, Sitel will be able to set a higher standard in customer experience, thus creating less attrition and more sales for its clients."
About Sitel Group
Sitel Group's 90,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers – 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 35+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.
Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions – such as self-care and automation – with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.
As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint – regardless of location, channel or time of day.
Learn more at www.sitel.com
About Krisp Technologies, Inc.
Krisp® develops voice and audio technologies and applications to enhance the productivity, privacy and overall quality of daily communications. AI-powered Krisp is deployed across more than 100 million user devices and is the first and only noise cancellation application available that operates on laptops, desktops and mobile phones. Krisp works seamlessly across all network communications, conferencing apps, headphones and microphones. Krisp provides background noise muting for both outbound and inbound conversations in challenging conditions – home, call centers, shared workspaces, coffee shops and others to provide a consistent, high-quality user experience across all devices and environments.
Download and experience Krisp at www.krisp.ai
