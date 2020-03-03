NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC announced today that Anne Jablonski and Tom Britt have been appointed Executive Managing Director, Head of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Executive Managing Director, Head of Residential Real Estate (RRE), respectively.
In their new roles, Anne and Tom will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of SitusAMC's CRE and RRE segments, harnessing the collective power of the organization to help clients realize opportunities across the life cycle of their real estate activity. All CRE and RRE businesses within the firm will report up through Anne and Tom, respectively.
Anne, who previously had been with the firm from 1997 – 2014, rejoined SitusAMC in 2019 as an Executive Managing Director and Senior Relationship Manager for Enterprise Accounts, partnering with large clients to identify and execute on strategies to help achieve their objectives and transform their businesses. Anne brings more than two decades of CRE experience to SitusAMC.
Tom previously served as SitusAMC's Executive Managing Director of Residential Sales, where he was responsible for bringing SitusAMC's comprehensive RRE offering to clients and overseeing key accounts. Tom has over 20 years of RRE experience in the capital markets, focusing on mortgage and asset backed securitizations, due diligence, asset management, loan document custody, collateralized debt/loan obligations, and corporate debt offerings.
"I am thrilled to be leading the CRE business here at SitusAMC, working to harness the full breadth of our offering to help our clients reduce transaction time, drive efficiencies, and increase transparency across their operations."
– Anne Jablonski, Executive Managing Director, Head of Commercial Real Estate
"We have the industry's best offering and a world class team here at SitusAMC. I am fully committed to guiding the execution of our Residential Real Estate business and to assist in the further integration of our overall real estate activities."
– Tom Britt, Executive Managing Director, Head of Residential Real Estate
"These new appointments reflect our commitment to pairing the best services and technology with the best professionals in the industry," said Michael Franco, Chief Effective Officer of SitusAMC. "Both Anne and Tom are proven leaders at SitusAMC and have built strong reputations for their focus on delivering superior client outcomes. I look forward to supporting their efforts and the value they will deliver to our clients."
Anne and Tom assumed their new roles on February 13th.They are both based in the SitusAMC's Manhattan office.
About SitusAMC
SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading independent provider of advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industry. We help our clients realize opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity.
