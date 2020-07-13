NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC announced today that Aimee Sailor has been named Managing Director, Head of Commercial Advisory & Diligence, reporting directly to Anne Jablonski, Head of Commercial Real Estate.
Aimee, who joined SitusAMC earlier this year to lead the firms Securitization Support offering, brings 20+ years of experience working at and with some of the leading brands in the finance industry. In her new role, Aimee will oversee the strategy and execution of SitusAMC's debt and equity diligence and securitization support offering on behalf of its commercial real estate clients.
"I am thrilled to be leading SitusAMC's Commercial Advisory & Diligence offering. The firm has built a strong reputation for quality and execution in the space and I look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver exceptional client outcomes."
- Aimee Sailor, Managing Director, Head of Commercial Advisory & Diligence
"We are very excited to have Aimee in this role. Her depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives," said Anne Jablonski, Executive Managing Director, Head of Commercial Real Estate. "At SitusAMC, we're committed to delivering best-in-class services and are confident that Aimee's ability to lead and grow our diligence and advisory group will be a huge value add to our clients."
Aimee assumed her new role on July 1st. She is based out of SitusAMC's office in SitusAMC's midtown Manhattan office.
About SitusAMC
SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading independent provider of advisory, strategic outsourcing, talent and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industry. We help our clients realize opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity.
Contact
For more information, please visit www.situsamc.com or contact Andy Garrett (Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing) at andygarrett@situsamc.com.