Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Rony Die (Dee-AY) as associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs/ Dean of Students. Die will assume the role on Monday, July 18.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Rony Die (Dee-AY) as associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs/ Dean of Students. Die will assume the role on Monday, July 18.
Die brings more than 13 years of professional experience in higher education to SIUE. Since 2016, he has been serving as assistant dean of students and associate director for the Office for Student Conflict Resolution at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In that role, he provided leadership and supervision in the student disciplinary process, Title IX investigations, and alternative conflict resolution services. He also coordinated campus wide crisis response, assisted faculty in managing situations involving disruptive students in the classroom, and served on several campus committees, including Students of Concern, the Bias Assessment and Response Team, the Hazing Prevention Task Force and Title IX Case Management.
"I am pleased to welcome Rony to SIUE and am confident his extensive background and experience in higher education will complement and advance the important work of the Division of Student Affairs," said Waple. "I extend my gratitude to the search committee for identifying four excellent candidates through a national search. Their work was incredibly helpful in our decision to welcome Rony as a valuable partner in our student-centered commitment to educational excellence."
"I am honored to join an institution committed to the holistic well-being of its students and preparing them to impact a changing world," Die said. "SIUE has committed faculty and staff dedicated to the personal and academic success of its students. I look forward to working with the campus community to continue enhancing a culture of care and support."
Die began his career in higher education at Texas Christian University in 2009 as a residence life hall director. In 2011, he joined Louisiana State University as a residence life coordinator. In 2013, he served as a student conduct coordinator at the University of Missouri and then went on to Florida International University in 2015 as an assistant director for student conduct and conflict resolution.
He earned a bachelor's in family, youth and community sciences from the University of Florida in 2006 and completed a master's in higher education from the University of Miami in 2009. Die is slated to complete a doctorate in educational administration and foundations from Illinois State University in May 2023.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River's rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.
Media Contact
Megan Wieser, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 618-650-3653, mwieser@siue.edu
SOURCE Southern Illinois University Edwardsville