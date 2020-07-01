DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business and entertainment law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP has expanded its intellectual property and corporate legal expertise with the addition of six IP professionals and a veteran corporate law attorney in Dallas and Houston.
In a major expansion of the firm's intellectual property expertise, attorneys Ross Robinson, David Lovell and David Odom join the Dallas office as partners, with Henry "Bud" Ehrlich joining as a partner in Houston. Of Counsel Stan Moore and patent agent Shoaib Mithani are joining the Dallas office. The firm also welcomes Robert McCormick as a partner in its Dallas-based corporate group. All join Shackelford from Winstead PC.
"We are excited by these additions. Robert is an exceptional attorney with a broad range of corporate experience and while we have a number of attorneys who provide our clients with ongoing IP assistance on many fronts, never before have we had the depth of expertise that this group represents," says firm founder John Shackelford. "With the breadth of knowledge they bring, their addition is almost like introducing a new practice area to the firm."
The attorneys' practices incorporate all areas of IP law, including transactional and litigation work as well as strategic IP guidance, portfolio due diligence, and patent preparation and prosecution for a diverse range of industries.
"Shackelford is a dynamic and client-focused firm and we look forward to doing our part to help coalesce the IP practice while also expanding the range of services available to the firm's clients," said Mr. Robinson.
Mr. Robinson's practice emphasizes U.S. and foreign patent preparation and prosecution, preparation of opinions regarding patent infringement and validity, and client counseling. He has drafted and prosecuted numerous complex patent applications.
Mr. Lovell's practice focuses on patents, trademarks, and trade secrets. He works closely with clients to help strategically develop and grow their portfolios, and has extensive experience in all stages of patent procurement, including preparation, prosecution, and appeals before the U.S. Patent Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
Mr. Odom counsels clients involved in information technology, electronic, electrical, mechanical, computer hardware and software, telecommunications, energy, medical devices, and oil and gas in patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret rights, as well as in portfolio and related docket management.
Mr. Ehrlich's practice is focused on counseling clients on all aspects of portfolio development and management, including worldwide patent and trademark preparation and prosecution and providing legal opinions and studies in regard to patent infringement, validity, and product clearance. In addition, he counsels clients with regard to technology development agreements and licensing.
Mr. Moore's primary practice area is patent and trademark law. His practice also includes domestic and international patent preparation, prosecution and licensing in mechanical, telecommunications, electro-mechanical, and computer technologies.
Mr. McCormick's corporate practice focuses on complex mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations; real estate acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and financing; general business counseling and strategic planning; and secured, mortgage and specialty financing.
Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a general business, aviation and entertainment law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law.
