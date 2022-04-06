Combined organization announces new vision for the wholesale background screening data supply chain
ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SJV Data Solutions and Wholesale Screening Solutions announced today that the combined business has been renamed InformData. InformData is the leading wholesale data provider to the background screening industry.
Formed as the result of a 2021 merger, InformData will chart a new path in providing people-data to Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs). The company's data ecosystem is built around three revolutionary ideas: Productized Application Programming Interfaces (APIs); a transparent, direct-source people-data supply chain; and CRA-friendly business models that simplify data acquisition.
"The formation of InformData presented us with an unrivaled opportunity to think differently about the people-data business," said Scott Vanek, Chief Executive Officer of InformData. "Our new name and brand reflect our vision of making reliable data accessible to all. By building on SJV's and WSS's track records of innovation and customer-first mindsets, we will bring that vision to the market. We have an outstanding team that is dedicated to developing fresh ideas, new technology and novel solutions without sacrificing reliability, performance and cost."
InformData's API First Framework offers customers and 3rd party providers productized intelligent access to direct-source data. The company's "people-data as a supply chain" approach enables real-time monitoring for critical metrics and reporting that allows CRAs to better manage risk and predictably scale request volume. When the API framework and people-data supply chain are coupled with 90+% direct source county coverage and a CRA-friendly pricing model that reduces the overhead associated with managing multiple data providers, the result is a future-proof, high-performance data ecosystem that provides CRAs with more visibility and control over the information.
"The rising demand for people-data to support the pre-employment, residential tenant and medical credentialing screening markets has outgrown traditional data providers' ability to respond consistently with fast, reliable, cost-effective information," observed Matt Lowers, InformData's President. "Our industry is evolving like never before, and InformData is here to empower CRAs with the data they need, when and how they need it."
InformData's people-data ecosystem seamlessly integrates with both proprietary systems and leading third-party background screening platforms. Current customers using SJV Data or Wholesale Screening Solutions' data and data management systems, as well as new customers, can take advantage of InformData's advanced people-data solutions immediately.
About InformData:
InformData is transforming how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make decisions about their most valuable assets: people. As the leading wholesale provider of people-data, the company leads the background screening industry in innovation, with an API-first technology model, a supply chain methodology that puts CRAs closer to the data and metrics they need, and a simplified CRA-friendly business model. InformData's targeted people-data provide the most comprehensive background screening insights available. The company's 1,200 employees around the globe are dedicated to making the world a better-informed place. Be informed. Please visit http://www.informdata.com
