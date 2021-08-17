ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SJV Data Solutions, the largest independent wholesale data provider in the background screening industry, announces the creation of a strategic data framework and hiring of industry veteran Ms. Alicia Jones as Senior Director of Business Development to lead the company's effort to advance and expand its portfolio of emerging data solutions.
"The employment background screening industry has evolved and grown by assembling information from a patchwork of sources. SJV bridged the gaps with platforms like SJV Connect so CRAs had quick, comprehensive and cost effective access across these sources," remarked Scott Vanek, SJV's Founder and CEO. "However, as sources diversify and expand, democratizing data is clearly the preferred solution and is one of our strategic initiatives. Aggregation and standardization will reduce friction CRAs face when compiling background checks from multiple sources, reduce cost and promote growth. I'm thrilled to have Ms. Jones joining the SJV team as they take a leadership role in making this happen."
Earlier this year, the company made a commitment to a collection of data product development when it announced the promotion of Nick Kelland as the company's chief product officer as well as other strategic hires. The SJV team, together with Ms. Jones in her new role is poised to release an enhanced portfolio of data solutions in the coming months.
"Having the perspective of nearly 20 years in the background screening industry, watching it evolve from faxed forms and manual research to automated search, robotic processing automation and artificial intelligence, I share SJV's vision for the value of expanding data access and standardization across the industry and am thrilled to take a leadership role in that effort," remarked Alicia Jones, SJV's Senior Director of Business Development. "Creating my new role as part of the sales organization ensures that our efforts to advance data access, comprehensiveness and consistency will continue to reflect the voice of the customer, which has been an essential success factor for me personally and for SJV."
Ms. Jones most recently served as an executive for Tracers, Inc., a leading data provider for investigative and collections professionals. Prior to Tracers, Ms. Jones spent 15 years as Vice President of Sales at backgroundchecks.com where her success managing an impressive roster of enterprise clients earned her the respect and reputation of subject matter expert across the industry.
"I'm personally excited to have Alicia join our team in this essential role, making our investment in data solutions a cornerstone of the company's continued growth," said Vince Brodt, Executive Vice President of Sales & Strategic Accounts. "The focus and success formula of our sales efforts has always been about problem solving for our customers and Alicia's experience and focus on data solutions only amplifies that quality of our approach."
SJV is revolutionizing how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make choices about hiring and maintaining their most valuable assets: people. Today, SJV leads the background screening data industry in innovation, using its proprietary technology to productize employment screening services and increase efficiency, integrity and insight for CRAs. SJV's six targeted data solutions — SJV Connect, Criminal Record Data, Resume Verification, Medical Compliance, International Data, and Continuous Criminal Monitoring — provide the most comprehensive screening profile and empower businesses through integrations with both proprietary and third-party background screening platforms. The entire SJV team is dedicated to creating the best products and to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, please visit http://www.sjvdata.com
