By SK Networks

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK networks CEO & Chairman Shin-Won Choi has resigned from his positions.

SK networks announced on Nov. 1 that Shin-Won Choi, CEO & Chairman of SK networks, has resigned from all his positions in SK networks as of Oct. 29.

An SK networks executive said, "With the board of directors and president at the center, we will carry on making our utmost efforts to stabilize the management and ensure sustainable growth in the future."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-networks-ceo--chairman-shin-won-choi-resigns-301412585.html

SOURCE SK Networks

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.