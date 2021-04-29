SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2021, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be viewed on www.sktelecom.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.  Printed copies of SK Telecom's complete audited financial statements (including footnotes) as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 can be requested, free of charge, by written request to skt.ir@sk.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-telecom-co-ltd-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301280355.html

SOURCE SK Telecom Co., Ltd

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.