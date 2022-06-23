ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build out the interior of the H3 - a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, USA. This contract, part of a multi-phase contract, is worth USD 80M, about SEK 760M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2022.

Specifically, Skanska will build-out approximately 11,200 square-meter of the 18MW data center hall. Skanska completed the core and shell construction of the 35,900 square meter Tier III Data Center in 2021.

Work began in April 2022 and is scheduled for completion in March 2023.

