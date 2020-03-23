ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has sold the office building Generation Park Z in Warsaw, Poland, to Deka Immobilien, one of Europe's leading real estate investment managers, for EUR 98 M, about SEK 1.0 billion. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter 2020. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the second quarter 2020.
Generation Park Z is a part of a three-building office complex. It is located in the fast-growing Warsaw City Center West. Generation Park Z consists of approximately 19,000 square meters and is fully leased to Vistra and Crido among others.
The building was completed in the third quarter 2019 and have already achieved LEED Platinum precertification and is applying for WELL Core & Shell certification.
Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in selected home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.
