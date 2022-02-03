CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, announced the acquisition of InFlight Corporation today. The InFlight platform helps enterprise organizations modernize their business applications and improve the talent and employee experience (EX). Together, Skuid and InFlight will offer the most complete solution for enterprises seeking to optimize people operations, from talent acquisition to talent management and beyond, by creating modern user experiences that are integrated with their systems of record, with unprecedented speed and ease.
Hundreds of companies, including Baker Hughes, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, GolfNow, AMD, John Hancock and TalkDesk already use Skuid to build applications for people operations. This includes employee portals, audit, compliance, and workplace risk apps, recruiting and retention apps, onboarding apps, time management and reporting apps, and many others. The acquisition of InFlight extends the already impressive HR focus of Skuid, adding much deeper integrations with popular human capital management (HCM) enterprise solutions including Oracle PeopleSoft, Workday, Taleo and SAP SuccessFactors.
"This is a game-changer for the future of people operations applications. The combined capabilities of Skuid and InFlight present a much-needed solution for enterprises that want to design, create, and deliver impactful apps," says Ryan Niemann, Skuid CEO. "With the addition of InFlight, enterprise companies can now leverage the unique human-centered design approach of Skuid with integrations across HCM applications."
EX is falling short for most enterprises at a time when they need to better support their people and recruit and retain top talent. According to a recent Gartner survey, only 13% of employees are fully satisfied with their experience—the daily interactions with people, processes and technology necessary to their jobs. As workforces become increasingly digital and business priorities rapidly evolve, the right technology is no longer nice to have—it's imperative. But having the right technology is only part of the solution. Enterprises need the right product and the right process. The human-centered design process of Skuid combined with the newly expanded offering of Skuid + InFlight provides a unique and complete path for enterprises to optimize talent and employee apps.
With the ability to easily craft modern user experiences with Skuid, backed by InFlight integrations, enterprises can quickly create web-based, fully accessible apps across their people-facing stack, including human resource software (HRS), human resources information systems (HRIS), applicant tracking systems (ATS) and others. This results in greater control of EX without the need for heavy coding.
James La Brash, founder and CEO at InFlight, shares, "We are thrilled to join the Skuid team. InFlight brings unique new integration capabilities to enterprises using Skuid while enhancing our own customer offering with low-code UI-building capability. This marks a new era for EX in the HCM market, where enterprises can empower citizen developers and IT teams to quickly and easily improve the digital EX of their existing applications in response to changing employee expectations and market conditions. Providing enterprises with greater agility, Skuid + InFlight will enable them to gain a competitive market advantage."
New and existing customers can use the Skuid + InFlight combination to dramatically unlock the value of existing systems, easily tailoring human-friendly enterprise applications and experiences across revenue, customer and people operations. Companies can seamlessly integrate multiple applications, unify disparate data and processes, and simplify the UX to drive adoption and increase productivity.
Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. JMP Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Skuid. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to InFlight Corporation.
InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks while enhancing the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for job candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows.
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers increase app adoption and innovation with low-code tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation.
