DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyDance Vascular ("SkyDance" or "the Company"), a newly formed medical device company dedicated to reimagining the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIV), today announced that it has closed $3.3 million in additional seed funding from a combination of existing and new investors.
SkyDance will utilize the investment capital to fuel continued growth, broaden its intellectual property, and initiate a soft commercial launch, following its initial FDA clearance which is expected in Q1, 2022.
"Excelling at PIV safety is our mission," said SkyDance CEO Bill Bold. "With our sustained efforts to improve clinical outcomes, it is exciting that our investors see the value of the Osprey device. This funding round will help us to scale our efforts and extend our impact into the entire healthcare system."
Sharon Luboff, an Operating Partner at Altamont Capital and SkyDance Board Member, said, "The confidence that investors are showing in SkyDance reflects the value that the Company is expected to deliver to patients, caregivers, and the healthcare system. IV therapy is fundamental to patient care, and improvements in IV access make a significant clinical and financial impact."
The completion of this financing comes right after the company's announcement of the award of its patent with design claims aimed at reducing the number of known complications associated with the traditional PIV.
Mike Anstett, RN, VA-BC, SkyDance's Founder, announced, "We're really excited about what is next for SkyDance. This latest round of financing demonstrates that the investment community recognizes our executive team's ability to disrupt this market and the value the solution can bring to reducing PIV complications."
About SkyDance Vascular
SkyDance Vascular, founded in 2017, is working to redesign the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIV). Its new family of products, the Osprey catheter delivery system, will be launched in mid-2022 and is expected to provide a positive impact on PIV outcomes by utilizing uniquely designed features such as Skin Avoidance Technology, Contoured Directional Flow Tipping, and Passive Needle Retraction. Its goal is to deliver greater first-attempt success and lower complication rates, improved dwell times, greater completion of therapy rates, and increased patient satisfaction. The company has assembled an executive leadership group comprised of individuals with decades of executive, clinical, regulatory, and engineering experience and who together have successfully built other companies in the vascular access space. For more information, visit http://www.skydancevascular.com or contact Bill Bold at bill.bold@skydancevascular.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/40779227.
About Sharon Luboff
Ms. Luboff is a medical device executive with over 30 years of success across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies. Key achievements in international expansion, business development, strategic repositioning and turnaround, and bringing new technologies through the development process and commercialization. Broad functional expertise and proven leadership capabilities. Experience: Operating Partner; Altamont Capital, Group Vice President; CR Bard, Vice President; Baxter Healthcare.
Media Contact
Bill Bold, SkyDance Vascular, +1 (561) 573-5360, bill.bold@skydancevascular.com
SOURCE SkyDance Vascular