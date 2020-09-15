TULSA, Okla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skydweller Aero Inc. CEO Dr. Robert Miller will participate in an "Innovation in Space" roundtable alongside NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Under Secretary for Science Paul Dubbar, Oklahoma EPSCOR State Program Director Dr. Jerry R. Malayer, Oklahoma State University's Dr. Jerry R. Malayer and representatives from University of Tulsa.
"We are honored to be representing the private sector alongside top industry and academic leaders in a fascinating discussion about the future of space science and technology," said Skydweller Aero Inc. CEO Dr. Robert Miller. "It's an incredibly exciting time for the United States, as private companies collaborate with NASA and DOE to further the development of life-changing technology that has reignited our country's commitment to aerospace science."
This event will explore new opportunities to collaborate between agencies and across the private sector and academia to accelerate and maintain the United States' leadership in the space economy. Topics for discussion will include applied energy and energy-related research and development, space science and technology, computing and modeling, the commercial space sector, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
"The Department of Energy is proud to join NASA, University of Tulsa, Skydweller, and others that are advancing technology for space exploration," said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. "DOE looks forward to growing our partnerships with industry leaders to assist in deploying human health support in space."
Along with a limited in-person audience, University of Tulsa will stream the "Innovation in Space" roundtable at 1:00 – 2:30 pm CT. Follow link to view roundtable live: utulsa.edu/space-roundtable.
About Skydweller Aero Inc.
Skydweller Aero Inc. is a cutting-edge aerospace company developing renewably powered aircraft solutions capable of achieving perpetual flight with heavy, powerful payload capacity. Utilizing technology based upon the longest continuous renewably powered flight program in history, this fast-growing startup is developing a new class of unmanned aircraft, providing the persistence of geosynchronous satellites with the powerful sensing capabilities and range of a large, airborne platform.
With a flexible payload system, including: communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, Skydweller will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact. For more information about Skydweller, visit www.skydweller.aero.
