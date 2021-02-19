PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyllful, a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use mobile apps and devices more efficiently and effectively, today announced it has been certified to Honeywell's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Program. The program gives software vendors a platform to serve Honeywell customers with solutions for distribution centers and the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and transportation and logistics industries.
"Having the opportunity to collaborate with a Fortune 100 company like Honeywell and join their broad ecosystem is a big boost to our market momentum," said Justin Lake, CEO of Skyllful. "We're ready to help Honeywell's customers solve a very real business problem – the need for better hands-on training for hands-on workers to both increase productivity and maximize investments in mobile technology."
Skyllful's SaaS-based mobile digital adoption platform provides on-device, on-demand training to mobile field workers through scenario-based simulations, helping them adopt new technology quickly and use it efficiently. Designed for helping project managers, change management leaders and IT leaders with both new digital deployments and onboarding of new hires, Skyllful's platform is the only digital adoption platform built expressly for mobile workers.
Launched in 2019, Honeywell's ISV Partner Program is a part of the company's digital transformation, putting significant investment in partnerships with software vendors, universities and incubators to create new solutions for industrial customers with both simple and complex needs. The program aims to facilitate increased sales of ISV's software and Honeywell products to end users and/or channel through focused marketing efforts. Partners have access to place software in the Honeywell Marketplace, an enterprise app store that enables enterprises to find and purchase innovative software solutions, technologies and services to help improve their productivity and increase efficiency.
Skyllful is a leading provider of a mobile digital adoption platform that helps workers on the front lines use enterprise mobile apps more efficiently and effectively in their delivery of essential products and services. With deep expertise in leading mobile technology and best practice field deployments as well as a leadership team with decades of experience working with large mobile workforces and applications, Skyllful provides on-device, on-demand training through scenario-based simulations. Whether a company is deploying a new mission-critical workforce app or seeking to improve its workforce engagement with existing apps, the Skyllful platform is easy to use, intuitively designed and proven to increase productivity and deliver greater returns on investment in technology. Skyllful is based in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas. For more information, visit https://www.skyllful.com and follow on Twitter @Skyllfulco.
