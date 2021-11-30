OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit"), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, announces the appointment of Laura Plato as Chief Operating Officer.
This announcement augments the already strong senior leadership team, which draws on entrepreneurs, founders, and industry leaders from the financial, technology, crypto, legal, and private equity sectors. The nonprofit offers a powerful matchmaking software platform that connects traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs with expert volunteer mentors and advisors to eliminate the obstacles to equitable business success. Entrepreneurs also have access to members-only events, business templates, and funding opportunities – completely free of charge.
SkysTheLimit.org is poised for enormous growth, having completed the latest iteration of their technology platform, and cultivated a thriving digital community, thanks to dedicated support from partners including Accenture, PNC Bank, and Goldman Sachs.
As COO, Laura will focus on driving growth strategy, optimizing strategic partnerships, and working with the team to ensure program, partner and platform success for both the existing US, and newly established UK-based operations.
Laura joins SkysTheLimit.org from her role as Chief Solutions Officer at VolunteerMatch, the web-based service matching volunteers to nonprofit causes with over two decades of social impact-oriented matchmaking. Laura served as a member of the VolunteerMatch executive team, directing growth strategy and business prioritization, along with leading results for the sales, brand, marketing, and partnerships functions.
Known for her catalyzing energy, resilience, and vision, Laura is a coach, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a passion for developing the next generation of socially conscious business leaders and creatives. In her two years at VolunteerMatch, Laura spearheaded strategic relationships including a cross-sector coalition of 100+ partners alongside the CAA Foundation, AmeriCorps and MENTOR, and partnerships with ABC/Disney, Apple, Healthline, Cumulus Media, California Volunteers - Office of the Governor, and US Bank.
Laura's other creative collaborations – the VolunteerMatch Influence Fund and the Coalition for Volunteer Impact – leverage dollars and cross-sector data to increase capacity for Black and Brown-led nonprofits. Her efforts to ensure the organization's commitment to equity and allyship helped usher in a transformative donation to the organization from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She previously served as Executive Director for the Akoin Foundation, where she helped the next generation of young CEOs in Africa and across the Diaspora to rise and was Chief Operating Officer for the Corporate Social Responsibility SaaS solution-provider, Causecast.
Bo Ghirardelli, Co-Founder and CEO, SkysTheLimit.org, said: "Laura's expertise, background and passion for working arm-in-arm with overlooked and under-resourced entrepreneurs make her a remarkable fit at Sky's the Limit. She brings extensive experience leading and coaching impact-centric organizations through revolutionary growth and is an outstanding addition to our team as we enter a time of transformative impact. We are delighted to add Laura to our team as we work towards our goal to activate and match 1,000,000 breakthrough entrepreneurs with the business mentors and resources they need to thrive."
Nic Cary, Co-Founder & Chairman, SkysTheLimit.org; Co-founder & Vice-Chairman, Blockchain.com said: "Re-imagining what's possible is critical if we're to ensure a more equitable landscape for the next generation of founders. This applies not only to the for-profit founder, but to the side hustlers, creators, and impact-centric entrepreneurs as well. We're looking forward to working with Laura to ensure Sky's the Limit's vision of an even playing field where young entrepreneurs have the resources to practice their craft at every stage of their journey."
Laura Plato, Chief Operating Officer, SkysTheLimit.org said: "The time for advocacy, activism and allyship has never been more urgent, and the need for mentors who help shine the light and encourage each of us to dig deep and take our place has never been more critical. We're at a pivotal moment in our global cultural and business evolution, and I'm humbled and honored to join this incredible team at Sky's the Limit team to help grow and expand our community of creative entrepreneurs, mentors and allies."
About Laura Plato
Laura brings over 20 years of experience leading transformational change for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses to her new role at SkysTheLimit.org. A nationally published author and sought-after speaker and advisor in the world of social impact, she has appeared before audiences on programs including CNN's "How to Celebrate National Volunteer Week", KGO Radio's "The Mark Thompson Show", Spectrum News 1, NBC News Now, at events including Social Media Week, CSR 3.0, and COMMIT! Forum, and has spoken at educational events for leading organizations including America's Charities and the Corporate Responsibility Association.
About SkysTheLimit.org
SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects underrepresented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky's the Limit's mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members and monthly funding opportunities.
