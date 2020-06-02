NASHUA, N.H., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a growing IT cloud advisory and development firm, and Microsoft partner, has made Jason McKechnie a full-time Systems Analyst in its Managed Services group. Jason was hired full time June 1st after his recent graduation from North Shore Community College with a degree in Computer Networking.
Reporting to Managed Services Manager, Chad Goodrich, Jason will be continuing the work he has done as a systems analyst consultant for the past two years.
"Jason has a wealth of work experience for his age, a COMP TIA A+ certification, and now has a Computer Networking degree to back it up," said Goodrich. "Jason has already been a very valuable member of Managed Services on a part-time basis, and I am thrilled to have him as part of our team, ready to take on the influx of clients awaiting us this year."
"At this stage in his time with us, he is well versed in the 'SkyTerra Way' of providing an excellent customer experience and we are very pleased that he has committed to being a full-time resource for us," said co-founding partner Darren Schriever.
Jason specializes in Windows 10 and O365 deployment, desktop support, networking, and patch management. Outside of work, Jason enjoys boating in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter, and camping in the spring and fall.
About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]