skywest_incorporated_logo_blue_Logo.jpg

SkyWest, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/SkyWest, Inc.)

 By SkyWest, Inc.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a conference call after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, February 4, 2021
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The call-in number for US callers is 1-877-418-5293                                   
The call-in number for international callers is 1-412-717-9593
The call-in number for Canada callers is 1-866-605-3852

Please call ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

Interested parties can also access the call live via PR Newswire Webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/39619

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 4:30 p.m., MT on February 4, 2021 through February 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-877-344-7529; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the rebroadcast is 10151398. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.