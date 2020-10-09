skywest_incorporated_logo_blue_Logo.jpg

SkyWest, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/SkyWest, Inc.)

 By SkyWest, Inc.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) will host a conference call after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss third quarter 2020 results. The format will include an overview of the quarterly results followed by a Q&A session.

Thursday, October 29, 2020
2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

The call-in number for US callers is 1-877-418-5293 
The call-in number for international callers is 1-412-717-9593
The call-in number for Canada callers is 1-866-605-3852

Please call ten minutes before the scheduled hour to ensure a prompt starting time. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at 435-634-3200.

Interested parties can also access the call live via PR Newswire Webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/37992

In addition, a digital rebroadcast of the conference call will be available after 4:30 p.m., MT on October 29, 2020 through November 12, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. MT. US callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-877-344-7529; international callers can access the rebroadcast by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the rebroadcast is 10148594. Your participation is welcomed and appreciated.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.