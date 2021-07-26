BARTLETT, Tenn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken offering and unrivaled flavor in Tennessee, with its newest opening at 8477 HWY 6 in Bartlett on July 26.
Brothers Cody and Scott Davis currently own three Slim Chickens locations in South Haven, Mississippi; Searcy, Arkansas; and Collierville, Tennessee. The Bartlett location will be the brothers' fourth Slim Chickens, with another 16 locations in development, including in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee.
"Bartlett is a family-friendly community with a warm, hometown feel," said Cody. "Everyone is very excited about the opening and everyone we've worked with in Bartlett during the opening process has been so welcoming. We are looking forward to bringing superior customer service and a new option for fresh, delicious food to Bartlett."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Collierville will also make a positive economic impact in the community with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation.
The Bartlett opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 125 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. The Bartlett location will bring the brand to five locations in Tennessee, with other locations in Hendersonville, Collierville, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro, and a sixth location opening in Jackson this fall.
"Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Bartlett market," said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens' chief operating officer.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh to order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 125 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment, with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit http://www.slimchickens.com.
