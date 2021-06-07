JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expanding its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Missouri with its newest opening at 2207 Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City on June 7.
RSolution, LLC, currently owns five Slim Chickens locations in Missouri and Illinois and is set to open its sixth in Missouri's state capital, Jefferson City. The St. Louis commercial real estate developer inked a 30-unit deal in August 2020 with the brand around the same time it opened its fifth restaurant in Troy, Missouri. Owner Gary Grewe said the group has also broken ground on a location in close proximity to the Saint Louis Zoo with plans to open later this summer.
"We are excited to continue our footprint in Missouri and eager to bring the concept to the state's capital," said Operating Partner Mike Moreland. "Jefferson City is a vibrant community, and we are happy to be a part of it."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Jefferson City will also make a positive economic impact by creating an anticipated 90-plus new jobs in the community.
The Jefferson City opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated more than 125 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Missouri alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to eight locations.
"Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Jefferson City market," said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens' chief operating officer.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 125 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
