SOUTH RIDING, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Jonathan Birchall as Chief Commercial Officer at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases.
Birchall has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry where he has built and led commercial teams in the United States and the United Kingdom. He joins PhaseBio after 12 years at Genentech where he most recently served as Vice President and U.S. Head of the company's thrombolytics franchise. Prior to that role, Birchall was Lifecycle Leader for the company's global launch of Kadcyla® and also served as Marketing Director and National Sales Director in the respiratory franchise. Before joining Genentech, Birchall worked for 15 years at Sanofi Aventis, initially serving as a sales representative in the U.K. before taking on numerous commercial roles with increasing responsibility including Global Marketing Director, and ultimately serving as Business Unit Head in the U.K.
"Jonathan Birchall is a respected leader with a history of building highly successful commercial operations at dynamic biotech and pharmaceutical companies," said Slone Partners Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leslie Loveless. "He brings tremendous vision, experience, and knowledge to PhaseBio, and he will be a valuable addition to the leadership team."
"Jonathan brings to PhaseBio deep commercial expertise in the critical-care setting, which he gained through his leadership of the thrombolytics franchise at Genentech," said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio. "With his background and track record of success, Jonathan has the experience necessary to lead our commercial organization and joins us at a pivotal time in PhaseBio's evolution as we begin preparing to launch bentracimab in the United States, should it be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."
Birchall studied in the U.K., earning his Bachelor of Science (BSc) at Nottingham Trent University and his Master of Science (MSc) at the University of Salford. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at The Open University.
