SOUTH RIDING, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Siddhartha Kadia on the Board of Directors at IsoPlexis, a biotechnology company specializing in functional single-cell proteomics.
Dr. Kadia brings more than 20 years of experience to his Board position, having served in leadership positions in the technology, life sciences, and healthcare industries. He previously served as President of the Life Sciences division at Life Technologies, where he was responsible for worldwide P&L of a $2B portfolio for the company, which included some of the most differentiated technologies in the industry. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of EAG Laboratories, a global leader for scientific testing and materials analysis, and Corporate Vice President at Invitrogen, where he served as part of the Executive Management Team.
"Siddhartha Kadia is a highly accomplished and esteemed scientist and biotechnology business leader with a stellar track record of success," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "His extensive knowledge and experience will be tremendous additions to the IsoPlexis Board and great support for the company's leadership team."
"Dr. Kadia is a significant addition to our Board of Directors," said Sean Mackay, CEO, and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis. "As we expand globally, his industry and academic networks and international experience in key global markets will be invaluable to our growing company."
Dr. Kadia earned his Master's Degree from Rutgers University and his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He serves on the Board of Overseers for Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla and on the Commercial Advisory Board of the NSF Engineering Research Center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT). He also serves as Director on several public and private company boards, including NuVasive, ALS Limited, Applied Technical Services (ATS), and BioSkryb Genomics.
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers in the US. To learn more, visit https://isoplexis.com/.
