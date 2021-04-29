SOUTH RIDING, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life science, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Sotirios Karathanasis, Ph.D. as the new Chief Science Officer (CSO) at Enveda Biosciences. In his new role, Dr. Karathanasis will lead the company's small molecule drug discovery portfolio and work with Enveda's preclinical team to advance the company's lead programs for NASH and Wilson's disease, among other programs.
Karathanasis is former CSO of endocrine and cardiovascular research at Lilly Research Laboratories, and has held several other key positions in the pharmaceutical industry including Vice President and Head of Biosciences at AstraZeneca, and Director of Cardiovascular Pharmacology at Pfizer Global Research & Development. Over the course of his career, Karathanasis has led drug discovery teams with as many as 250 scientists across a wide scope of geographic locations, disciplines, and functional interfaces. He holds 23 patents and has published more than 100 original manuscripts, review papers, and book chapters.
"Dr. Karathanasis is a highly accomplished and respected scientist, researcher, and innovator with broad drug discovery and development experience whose intellect and insights will advance Enveda's impressive drug discovery portfolio," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "He will make a terrific addition to the company's executive leadership team."
"Sotirios will bring critical expertise and proven executive leadership to our mission of developing a world-class portfolio in cardiovascular, metabolic, and other complex diseases that have proven refractory to conventional methods," said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., Enveda's Founder and CEO. "His experience will help our team of biologists and medicinal chemists deliver validated, first-in-class drug candidates inspired by unique chemical starting points."
"Having generated the largest dataset of medicinally-important plant metabolomes purpose-built for machine learning, Enveda is unlocking a new era of small molecule discovery," said Dr. Karathanasis. "I see tremendous potential in Enveda's technology to address challenging targets and fundamental disease-causing processes."
Karathanasis received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry at the University of Georgia and served his post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School.
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
Enveda Biosciences is a biotechnology company building the first high-resolution chemical map of the natural world to tackle the toughest problems in drug discovery. Enveda's platform is the world's most advanced drug discovery search engine for dark chemical space, building on years of cutting-edge advancements at the intersection of metabolomics and machine learning. Complementing its breakthrough technology, Enveda's team includes seasoned drug hunters with decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry working alongside world-leading data scientists. For more information on Enveda, visit envedabio.com.
