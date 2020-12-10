SM_Energy_Logo.jpg
By SM Energy Company

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor event.  An investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on December 15, 2020.

  • December 15, 2020 – MKM Partners Virtual Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 11:10 a.m. Mountain time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT
Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.