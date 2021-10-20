MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Benefits is excited to announce their new partnership with Linq, the modern networking app. Small Business Benefit members can now receive a 15% discount on all Linq products.

Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace that connects small business owners with an ecosystem of pre-vetted, best-in-class business services. - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help them grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens. Plus, membership includes access to BenefitHub®, a marketplace full of lifestyle related savings and corporate level discounts on back office needs, like supplies and shipping.

The new partnership with Linq opens up opportunities for members to purchase Linq smart products at a discount and begin to build their profile in the app. The app allows users to easily create a digital business card with customizable contact pages to match their personal style or brand. It's available for individuals, teams, and events and offers an amazing lead capture tool, along with a new, easy way to pass along contact information (without germs) using NFC technology. Users simply hold the Linq bracelet or card near a phone and it receives the information and directly saves it to the phone.

Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. Through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, BenefitHub, 1800-Accountant, Marketing 360®, lending partners, and more, Small Business Benefits is able to offer:

  • Employee Benefits
    • Group Health Insurance 
    • Retirement (401K)
    • Human Resources
    • Liability Insurance
    • Everyday Savings and Perks
  • Back Office Support
    • Payroll
    • Accounting
    • Taxes
    • Legal
  • Marketing
    • Advertising
    • Websites
    • Social Media
    • CRM
  • Lending
    • Spot lending
    • Funding to help grow
    • Tools to build business credit

To learn more about Small Business Benefits and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/

About Small Business Benefits:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

321713@email4pr.com 

970-541-3284

SOURCE Small Business Benefits

SOURCE Small Business Benefits

