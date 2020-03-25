SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next generation personal car insurance company Noblr is now available in New Mexico. Noblr is smart car insurance for responsible drivers that rewards members' good driving behaviors with real-time competitive rates. Innovative in technology and structure, Noblr is built on a reciprocal exchange model, where customers are members who help drive the company forward.
"We're excited to empower and reward responsible drivers across New Mexico," said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. "Noblr members only pay for the miles they drive, which can help them save a considerable amount during the times they may find themselves driving less, such as the current extraordinary circumstances presented by COVID-19."
Noblr's behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and measures how well and how much a member drives. Noblr's intuitive app and highly personalized pricing model help directly and continuously incentivize better driving.
Members can save money if they drive less, brake and accelerate mindfully, and don't text while driving, among other factors. Thanks to Noblr's proprietary technology, Noblr drivers can learn from their personal driving data, drive better, and lower their rates.
Noblr launched in Colorado in 2019, followed by launches in Texas, Ohio, and Arizona. Additional state launches are coming soon. The Noblr app is available for iOS and Android smartphones. Good drivers who want smart insurance should visit www.noblr.com or call 877-236-6257.
About Noblr
Noblr is smart car insurance for smart drivers that rewards its members' good driving habits by giving highly accurate, competitive rates that are based on, among other things, time of driving, road choice, quality of driving, and miles driven. Noblr is an innovator in terms of its proprietary insurance solutions and its corporate structure. Through a reciprocal exchange model, Noblr customers are members who help steer the company's direction.
Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with a service hub in Austin, TX, Noblr's experienced team of seasoned insurance and technology leaders have received investments from top-tier companies like HSCM Bermuda Management Company, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and Third Point Re. The Noblr team and its members are working together to change the way we think about driving and our insurance. For more information, please visit www.noblr.com, or call 877-236-6257.
