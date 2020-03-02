LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry, has renewed their service contract with the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC) extending their partnership to provide quality telecommunications and internet services.
Smart City and the Charlotte Convention Center have agreed to a twelve-year extension of the existing contract. Smart City has been the exclusive internet, telecommunications, and electrical service provider for the CCC since its opening and is now set to continue services until March 31, 2032.
"Charlotte and Smart City have been longtime partners," said Vice President, East Operation, Tim Wortman. "We are excited to renew our agreement to provide the latest technology enhancements to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) and Convention center."
Working in tandem with Smart City, the CRVA is in the process of enhancing the technology offerings at the Charlotte Convention Center including Internet, Wi-Fi and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) services. The DAS upgrade will include additional service providers and increase cell service coverage. The project will also expand Wi-Fi capability, providing a high-density infrastructure throughout the existing public areas and meeting rooms, as well as the additional spaces created by the expansion. The DAS services upgrade should be available to clients and guests in the summer of 2020, and the high-density upgrades will culminate with the expansion completion in late summer of 2021.
"The Charlotte Convention Center is pleased to have extended our technology services relationship with Smart City Networks," said Steve Bagwell, Vice President of Venues at the CRVA. "Smart City has been a valued partner since 1995, and they were the logical choice for helping us enhance our technology infrastructure and guest experience in conjunction with the expansion of the convention center."
As a premier facility, Charlotte Convention Center has been chosen to host the 2020 Republican National Convention Media Hub from August 24 to 27, 2020. Delegates of the United States Republican Party will select the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election. Smart City services will be utilized for the live televised events, and up to the minute voting results available to thousands of attendees.
About Charlotte Convention Center: Steps from Uptown's hotels, attractions, dining and nightlife, the Charlotte Convention Center is an accessible meeting and convention space with a bustling cityscape on its doorstep. It opened in 1995 and attracts more than half a million visitors each year. The convention center has 280,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space. The ballroom spans 35,000 square feet with banquet seating for up to 1,800 guests. Pre-function areas extend the ballroom space by 15,000 square feet. There is also more than 90,000 square feet of flexible meeting space in 46 rooms.The LYNX and the Charlotte Trolley lines pass straight through the center of the convention center. The convention center was recently expanded to include an additional ballroom since the NASCAR Hall of Fame is connected to the convention center.
About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.