DAYTON, Ohio, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Data, a leading custom software development company and CNBS Software, an experienced SAP partner serving enterprise clients have merged CNBS's capabilities to form a SAP centric practice within Smart Data.
Both teams bring over 15 years of experience helping enterprise organizations build and or transform critical applications and platforms. Smart Data's many years of project experience with custom software development across a wide spectrum of modern technologies has helped them become a go to partner to many in the Manufacturing, Health Care, and Retail spaces. While CNBS's team brings many years of SAP centric experience helping large enterprise clients reimagine the way their enterprise users work.
This new practice will include SAP Integration, Fiori Solutions, and Staff Augmentation services and allow CNBS Software to focus on its core offerings of SAP eCommerce and Payment Portals.
The team will continue to use Fiori as a driver for Digital Transformation within the SAP enabled enterprise. From HR apps, CAPEX management, and other business processes, Fiori has helped our clients to improve business efficiency, empower employees, and exceed their customer expectations.
Smart Data's team of in-house recruiters will also enable the practice to provide a Staff Augmentation component that serves as an extension of your workforce and helps to tackle what has become many company's biggest challenge of finding IT talent.
"We are really excited that our new, combined teams, can work seamlessly together to deliver complex solutions across a wide range of technologies that include SAP. This increases our ability to drive real value in the enterprise space." says Ravi Manchala, CEO and Founder of Smart Data LLC.
CNBS's CEO, Stefan Kyntchev remarked that "CNBS has been a leader in SAP eCommerce and ePayments for the mid-market for over 10 years. This change allows us to focus 100% on our core offerings."
The newly formed SAP Practice will be jointly managed by Philippe Jardin, SAP Practice Director and Chris St Amand, CTO.
About CNBS Software
Founded in 2009, CNBS Software is focused on Enterprises running SAP ERP. CNBS will continue to specialize in SAP eCommerce with their WECO E-Commerce solution and SAP Payment Portals with their ePay solution.
About Smart Data
Founded in 2006, Smart Data has been using high-performance software development processes that include a team-based approach and close collaboration with customers to deliver an exceptional partner experience. Software development is about technical experts and business experts staying close and communicating throughout the entire process. This discipline is fundamental to their successful track record of delivering IT solutions, services, and people to help businesses solve complex problems and modernize their enterprise.
