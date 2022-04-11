Clever Health acquisition adds data-driven personalization to save virtual care customers more money and improve health outcomes.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart virtual care leader, Clever Health, acquires claims integration and medication therapy management (MTM) company Benjamin®, adding a unique permission-based path to individual claims data for more than 300 carriers, and a contracted team of over 400 PharmD clinicians.
"We were drawn to the vision of Clever's founder, Jim Prendergast, a seasoned healthtech leader, who sold his previous company to TelaDoc and then co-founded Clever Rx. The Clever companies (Clever RX and Clever Health) have merged to create an innovative and disruptive platform in the virtual care and Rx savings space. By leveraging decision support AI, asynchronous communication technology and an aligned network of pharmacies and physicians, Clever is delivering better care, faster and on average saving organizations 85-90 percent on their telehealth programs while delivering a better user experience," said Jim Lewis, founder and CEO of Benjamin, who joins Clever Health as Chief Engagement Officer."
Clever Health™ is penetrating the industry in record time. Launched in August of 2021, the company has grown from 30,000 to almost two million contracted lives. Services include smart virtual care, concierge medical providers, integrated prescription savings and mental health support that are faster, better and more affordable. The app is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.
"With today's advanced technology, Virtual Care should be an inexpensive, fully integrated partner for health plans, TPAs and self-insured companies while providing more insights and value to employers and patients. By integrating Benjamin, not only can we ensure a better experience and the lowest drug price in their area, but now we can also provide a personalized experience based on a user's medical history and past claims. Benjamin® provides a proven path to integrate a user's claims history and proactively identifies risks of medication therapies and searches for opportunities to save money while better managing medications. Data drives engagement, so by combining medical history, claims history and current diagnostics into one virtual care platform, we can better help our patients. I want to make the cost of a virtual care visit significantly lower while providing both our partners and patients much more value than just convenience. I want to fix things in this industry and Benjamin® is another asset to help us do just that," commented Jim Prendergast, founder and CEO of Clever Health.
Benjamin® founder, Jim Lewis, is a veteran of data-driven engagement technology. Benjamin participated in the Global Insurance Accelerator, Gener8tor, Expert Dojo and StartUp Health accelerators. Clients include regional health plans, brokers and employers. Benjamin was named the 2021 University of Iowa JPEC Alumni business of the year. The company and employees relocated from Iowa to Scottsdale, Ariz., to join Clever Health.
For more information about Clever Health, please visit http://www.cleverhealth.ai.
