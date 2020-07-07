IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced it has added agency veteran Carey Isom to its Board of Directors. Isom will add another layer of strategic guidance to SmartBug's® leadership team as it advances through its next stage of evolution and growth.
A seasoned hybrid marketer with 25 years of experience in traditional, direct, and digital marketing, Isom has helped countless organizations with digital marketing strategy and implementation, talent acquisition, content and capability planning, and partner management. Isom has held influential executive and leadership positions for well-known global brands such as Swanson Health, Leo Burnett Worldwide, Arc Worldwide, and BP.
"I am thrilled to have someone with Carey's pedigree and industry knowledge join our Board of Directors," said Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "Her experience building brand-defining digital marketing teams and developing world-class marketing talent is second to none and will be incredibly valuable as SmartBug continues its growth trajectory."
Isom views her role as head of strategic partnerships and platforms at one of the world's largest communications agency networks, Leo Burnett Worldwide, as one of her most relevant and rewarding accomplishments. Tasked with creating new possibilities and platforms for the agency, Isom set a new gold standard for partnerships that built up the agency's reputation as a collaborative and innovative worldwide company by developing relationships and leading new initiatives with big tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and AOL.
"I am thrilled to be joining SmartBug's Board of Directors, not only because of the company's leading market position but because it is powered by top-notch executives who also care about culture, talent, and evolving work models that are built on transparency and trust," said Isom. "Today, the agency space is facing considerable change in the midst of a global crisis. While SmartBug is already ahead of the game with its fully remote workforce and recurring revenue business model, I look forward to bringing my strategic marketing experience to the table and contributing thought leadership on the changing digital landscape and innovative hybrid marketing practices."
This board addition follows last month's announcement of three key new hires to its executive team, once again reinforcing SmartBug's philosophy that combining the best people, processes, and technology enables its customers to thrive and positions the company to capitalize on market opportunities.
ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®
SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.
As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.
