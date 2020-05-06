IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced it has added three key positions to its executive team. Troy Scarlott joins SmartBug® as Chief Operating Officer, Mark Diment joins the team as Vice President of Finance, and Brent Worley rounds out the new hires as Director of Technology Integration. These new team members are talented industry veterans who strengthen SmartBug's executive team as the company continues scaling its core business and introducing additional lines of service.
"SmartBug has already built a highly scalable agency model and has earned its position as an innovator that consistently delivers award-winning results for its clients," said Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "The exceptional talent and experience that Troy, Mark, and Brent bring to SmartBug will be a powerful asset as we seek to accelerate our growth, add new products and services, and expand SmartBug's brand recognition and success in the market."
Key among the new hires is the appointment of Troy Scarlott to the newly created role of COO, where he will be responsible for ensuring world-class service delivery and talent acquisition and development across SmartBug's client services and HR teams. By leveraging 15 years of global and digital agency experience with seven years of in-house marketing experience, Troy will focus on delivering high quality and effective engagements for SmartBug clients. Scarlott's notable positions prior to SmartBug include: Vice President of Marketing at EnergyBot, where he contributed to bringing the startup tech company's initial product to market, acquiring the company's first 100 customers, and achieving its Series B round of funding; Senior Vice President at Edelman, where he served as the regional lead for all things digital; and Senior Vice President of Marketing at fintech leader Yapstone, where the company quadrupled revenue, payment processing volume, and staff from 2013 to 2017.
"I am very excited to join SmartBug as the agency's first COO," said Scarlott. "In my career, I have been very fortunate to wear multiple hats—as both the head of marketing for tech companies and a creative leader at global agencies. Building on SmartBug's tremendous success, I look forward to leveraging 20 years of agency and client-side experience to contribute to SmartBug's immense growth opportunities."
Also joining SmartBug's executive team in the newly created role of Vice President of Finance is Mark Diment, who will draw upon his "Big Four" accounting firm experience to help scale the business financially through the integration of technology and efficient processes. Prior to joining SmartBug, Diment served as VP of Finance and Accounting at TixTrack, where he streamlined the finance function and built a business intelligence platform to solve challenging financial operations problems that helped to save hundreds of hours, helped drive data strategy, and contributed insights to support business growth. Diment also served as a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led large multinational assurance and consulting engagements and co-led the practice's innovation and digital upskilling initiatives. He currently belongs to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).
"I couldn't be more excited to join SmartBug's experienced leadership team, and I look forward to being a part of its growth agenda," said Diment. "I believe SmartBug is playing an industry-changing role in how inbound marketing is done, and I'm excited to lead the company's finances as it grows financially and strategically."
Finally, rounding out SmartBug's recent hires is Brent Worley, who is stepping into the company's new Director of Technology Integration role. Bringing world-class integration and data management experience from integration and digital insights leader Acxiom, Worley will help SmartBug capitalize on the growing market for technology integration created by the proliferation of martech solutions, opening up an entirely new line of business.
"I am excited to join SmartBug Media and have the opportunity to grow a new portion of the business," said Worley. "The martech landscape is vast and is always on the cutting edge of technology. SmartBug is already a leader in the digital marketing space, and I look forward to working with the team to build a best-of-breed data integration offering that will help our clients have full control of their marketing and sales efforts across their technology stack."
This wave of key new hires reinforces SmartBug's philosophy that combining the best people, processes, and technology enables its customers to thrive and positions the company to capitalize on market opportunities.
ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®
SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.
As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world today. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team holding a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Jennifer Tolkachev
SmartBug Media
949-236-6448 x865
jtolkachev@smartbugmedia.com