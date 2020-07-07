EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., today announced completion of its latest funding round led by the Idea Fund and Rock River Capital with participation from Pablo Capital, MUKC Fund I, and the Chippewa Valley Angels Investment Network. The additional investment will further support SMARTcare's transformative home care software platform as the company continues its market expansion with its leadership role in caregiver engagement.
"We are passionate about empowering home care providers with more strategic, proactive, and productive tools to help them improve healthcare outcomes," said Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software. "We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we have seen for SMARTcare and the acknowledgment by our new financial partners of the opportunity before us. This funding will further accelerate our growth and drive continued investment in our innovative platform solutions that improve the quality of home care."
SMARTcare is bringing innovation to the home care market with SMARTcare's cloud based (SaaS) end-to-end home care business automation solutions allowing providers to manage their entire business operations from any device. Using SMARTcare's real-time insights home care agencies are better serving their clients and caregivers, improving the overall home care engagement as well as both client and caregiver satisfaction.
"SMARTcare has had impressive traction in the home care market solving some of the biggest provider challenges with new ideas and unique software solutions," said Chris Eckstrom, Partner at Rock River Capital. "SMARTcare is well positioned to transform the home care industry right as the demand for care is growing exponentially offering a powerful technology platform to enable delivery of better care. Home care is being recognized as the key to lowering the overall cost of healthcare while simultaneously ensuring better quality and improved outcomes. We are pleased to be part of SMARTcare's vision of improving home care through one-of-a-kind client and caregiver engagement experiences."
SMARTcare Software was founded by former healthcare technology and home care professionals. SMARTcare uses technology to organize, optimize, and drive best practices for agencies and providers delivering care within the home while improving outcomes and satisfaction. The system is a fully integrated caregiver, financial, and business intelligence solution that provides tools to help build and track new clients, manage homecare operations and ensure compliance and care quality for home care providers, caregivers and agency leadership.
SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS business automation and point of care platform for home care and healthcare providers.
