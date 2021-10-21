NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartify Media, creator of a digital media revenue platform for retail locations, today announced it has partnered with Storefront, the world's leading online marketplace for renting short-term and flexible retail space.
Retailers renting temporary venues on theStorefront.com can now add Smartify's digital and content management services to digitize their locations with ease and simplicity, creating a more dynamic experience for consumers and ensuring consistency of message across online and physical presences. Additionally, landlords and property owners can begin generating incremental revenue from digital advertising generated by Smartify's network.
"Together with Storefront, retailers can significantly enhance the appearance of any pop-up location while landlords can extract greater value from their locations," said Joe Kunigonis, CEO, Smartify Media. "In addition to attracting and engaging greater numbers of consumers, retailers who digitize their locations with Smartify also gain access to the broader Smartify network of digital screens and connected media in permanent retail locations, further extending the reach of both brand and product messages."
Pop-up stores have grown in popularity among online brands and small businesses who want to have a compelling physical presence without the long-term commitments of a lease or technology investments. With more than 10,000 locations and venues, Storefront meets this growing demand. Smartify continues to grow its national network of in-store, interior, and exterior-facing digital displays serving advertising and retail content. In partnering with and integrating into Storefront, Smartify's digital solutions are available to retailers who can now extract maximum value from their pop-up store investments.
"Pop-up retailers tend to be online brands or smaller retailers who want to have a bold and powerful presence in the physical world but often lack the assets to create a digital experience that attracts consumers," said Storefront CEO, Mohamed Haouache. "By partnering with Smartify and integrating their digital capabilities into our platform, any Storefront renter can access their suite of digital solutions to dramatically enhance the aesthetics of their pop-up location and ensure consistency of message, while property owners can monetize vacant spaces."
About Smartify Media:
Smartify Media is a national Digital Out of Home (DOOH) and In-Retail digital advertising platform focused on location based-data and the customer experience. Founded by technology and advertising industry leaders who understand how to elevate valuable retail spaces with technology and data and maximize programmatic enabled advertising campaigns for advertisers, Smartify's mission is to allow any property owner to quickly understand the inherent media value of their physical space and easily monetize it by generating recurring revenue from digital media campaigns. https://smartifymedia.com.
About Storefront:
Storefront is the world's largest marketplace for flexible retail space. Acting as a matchmaker for brands and landlords, Storefront helps brands find the perfect venue for their retail pop-up, showroom, or private event. We understand that the nature of retail is changing. Driven by technological change, consumer behavior has evolved, and retail needs to adapt to keep delivering value. Short-term retail focuses more on experience, reach, and innovation. Long-term 5-10 year leases are a thing of the past. Short term is the new long term. For more information visit http://www.thestorefront.com/.
