Bucket List Tour Operator Enhances Customer Experience Through Highly Curated Multimedia Content
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, smarTours, a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations around the world, announced its partnership with Approach Guides, a leading destination content platform, to bring highly curated multi-media content for tour destinations into the traveler journey. Hyper-relevant content will excite travelers from the earliest travel inspiration through the booking process and beyond.
smarTours will feature Approach Guides content to highlight a variety of experiences that are part of the company's bucket list tours including history, art, culinary, nature, and immersive interactions with locals. Content will be embedded into tour highlights and itineraries as well as travel inspiration. Content will be presented in a variety of mediums across videos, podcasts, photography, and suggested reading, and shared across smarTours multimedia channels including its website, email distribution, and social media.
"Partnering with Approach Guides made natural sense as we looked for a way to bring our tour destinations to life through a content strategy that will delight and inspire travelers," says Christine Petersen, smarTours CEO. "We were really impressed with the quality of the Approach Guides content that could be integrated into the promotion of our tours- from seeing the Big 5 at Kruger National Park to making pasta in Italy, there's something for every traveler's bucket list."
"Approach Guides is the destination content partner of choice for travel brands looking to offer guests what they are increasingly hungry for: virtual visibility into destinations and on-location experiences that will make their journeys special," said Jennifer Raezer, CMO, Approach Guides. "smarTours is well-known for its carefully curated collection of once-in-a-lifetime trips and we're thrilled to partner with them to extend those experiences to the digital realm."
To find out more about upcoming smarTours tours that are available to U.S. travelers please visit: https://smartours.com/find-a-tour/
About smarTours:
smarTours is a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations worldwide. The company currently offers more than 50 guided tours. All smarTours trips include international airfare, hotels in convenient locations, knowledgeable English-speaking local guides, in-depth excursions and sightseeing, and many meals. More than 250,000 bucket list trips have been taken since the founding of the company in 1996.
About Approach Guides:
Approach Guides is a leading destination content platform, empowering travel brands to deliver hyper-relevant, personalized multimedia content at all stages of the guest journey and across all touch points, boosting impact, guest loyalty and conversion. Approach Guides is trusted by the world's leading cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and destination marketing organizations. For more information, visit http://www.approachguides.com
