SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartRecruiters announces today that Matt Charney has been hired as Director of Industry & Product Marketing. Charney will lead SmartRecruiters' outbound marketing initiatives, and will be responsible for helping deliver product marketing and category creation activities designed to help customers all around the world achieve Hiring Success.
Charney, who officially joined the company on February 1, has extensive expertise within the recruiting and HR technology industries, with over 15 years of marketing leadership experience at global talent organizations such as Monster Worldwide, Cornerstone OnDemand, Talemetry and the Allegis Group. Charney is also a partner in RecruitingDaily, where he previously served as Executive Editor. Charney began his career in corporate talent acquisition as a sourcer and recruiter for companies such as Warner Bros. and the Walt Disney Company.
At SmartRecruiters, Charney will be responsible for working closely with product and business leadership to deliver compelling core messaging, packaging, pricing and go-to-market campaigns for SmartRecruiters' core platform, point solutions and marketplace programs.
"Matt and SmartRecruiters share a common goal - to disrupt the recruitment industry and make the hiring experience more effective and efficient for candidates and customers alike," said Rebecca Carr, SVP of Growth at SmartRecruiters. "Matt has a passion for Hiring Success, and cares deeply about helping companies hire at scale. We are excited to have Matt on the SmartRecruiters team, and feel confident that he will play a critical role in helping us continue our record growth in the months and years to come."
Charney has been recognized as one of the top HR Technology influencers by publications such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Forbes, the Huffington Post and HR Magazine, and was recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management as an "HR Gamechanger" for his contributions to talent technology.
He was also named by Wordpress as one of the world's top business bloggers; an in demand speaker, Charney has keynoted dozens of industry conferences and events all over the world, including South by Southwest Interactive, RecFest, Collision, SHRM Annual Conference, Unleash and the HR Technology Conference, and, of course, six Hiring Success conferences in both the US and Europe.
"I've been working with SmartRecruiters and its team extensively since the beginning, and over the past decade, I've constantly been impressed by not only the best-in-class product, but more importantly, their people," said Charney. "These are some of the smartest, most driven and innovative professionals in the industry, and unlike so many other vendors out there, they deeply understand the challenges and opportunities in talent acquisition today. I truly feel that SmartRecruiters has a unique chance to help shape the future of talent acquisition and job search, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of that journey - and this team."
