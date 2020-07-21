DENVER, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, a fast casual better burger restaurant today announced the introduction of an all new coffee lineup powered by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. To celebrate National Coffee Milkshake Day, Smashburger will host a single day promotion on Sunday, July 26, offering coffee enthusiasts everywhere its new delicious Coffee Shakes for only $3*. The menu launch features a variety of coffee beverages including coffee shakes, cold brew, and an iced latte.
"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is famous for its handcrafted taste and quality, which is why it was a natural fit for our foodie audience states," Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "Through this new partnership, we're delighted to energize our Smashburger guests with something they haven't yet experienced at our restaurants. Whether they want a creamy coffee shake, a refreshing iced latte, or a bold cold brew—we've got something to satisfy every coffee lover's cravings."
Smashburger's extensive coffee menu includes:
- Cold Brew (starting at $3.49) – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Cold Brew Coffee poured over ice.
- Vanilla Cold Brew Latte (starting at $3.69) – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Cold Brew Coffee, topped with whole milk and vanilla syrup and served over ice.
- Coffee Shakes (starting at $5.99) – Blended with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Cold Brew Coffee and Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream, Smashburger's coffee shakes are offered in three delectable flavors: Coffee, Salted Caramel Coffee, and Mocha Coffee.
"We are thrilled to partner with Smashburger which will expand the reach of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand to a broader audience across the U.S.," said Christy Smith, director of marketing of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "This is a great opportunity for guests across all Smashburger locations to now experience the much beloved coffee and tea beverages that have made The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf an iconic destination."
Known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor, Smashburger® has over 300 locations in 36 states and eight countries. For more information about its new menu, please visit www.smashburger.com.
*Valid only on Sunday, July 26, 2020, the $3 Coffee Shake offer extends only to Coffee Shake, Mocha Coffee Shake, and Salted Caramel Coffee Shake, and will be available at all participating U.S. locations.
About Smashburger®:
Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 300 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.
About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,100 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.