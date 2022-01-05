IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO), is pleased to announce new affiliate partnerships with Riley Dental Group in San Fernando, California, and Dr. Richard Crossland of Clearwater, Florida.
Dr. Paul Riley and Dr. Vivek Solanki lead a team of 18 from their growing San Fernando location. Drs. Riley and Solanki are committed to helping patients live longer, healthier lives. They and their multi-specialty dental team bring the latest dental technology to deliver general, specialty, cosmetic, and implant dentistry services to patients in San Fernando and the surrounding area. Since 1954, Riley Dental Group has been helping patients of all ages enjoy healthy, beautiful smiles. In affiliating with Smile Brands, they look forward to accelerating practice growth by adding associates and becoming a regional implant center.
"I am excited about partnering with Smile Brands because they share our vision to help patients achieve the best possible dental care we can offer," explains Dr. Riley. "The partnership allows us to focus more of our time on patient care and we are excited about our future with Smile Brands."
Outstanding patient care always comes first for Dr. Richard Crossland. As one of the top-rated dental practices in Clearwater, Dr. Crossland and his team are committed to developing lasting relationships within their community. Since opening his practice in 1989, Dr. Crossland has focused on surrounding himself with teammates who share his passion for patient-centered dentistry. By partnering with Smile Brands, Dr. Crossland will be able to expand his perio program, grow the team, and drive significant supply savings.
"When looking to affiliate with a support partner, it was important for us to find an organization that shares our values," explains Dr. Crossland. "The Smile Brands' culture is about creating win-win relationships with affiliated providers, patients, and the communities they serve. That aligns perfectly with our way of practicing dentistry. The partnership allows us to focus even more of our time on patient care," said Dr. Crossland.
Smile Brands will provide full-service administrative support to the new affiliates, which includes purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. Existing staff will remain in place and enjoy the benefits of the added support services.
"Smile Brands is thrilled to welcome Riley Dental Group and Dr. Crossland into our growing family of dental practices", said Steve Bilt, Smile Brands co-founder and CEO. "Our partnership strategy revolves around finding affiliates who are a good fit with our culture and are excited to maximize value in their operations by leveraging the services we provide. We couldn't be more pleased to support their practice growth goals and proven patient commitment."
About Smile Brands:
Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, California. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands