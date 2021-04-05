IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to 650 affiliated offices across 30 states, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Santa Ana Dental Group in Santa Ana, California.
Smile Brands will provide full-service administrative support to the practice, which includes purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. Existing staff will remain in place and the business will continue to operate under the Santa Ana Dental Group name.
Dr. David Cashman founded Santa Ana Dental Group in 1985 with the goal of bringing healthy, beautiful smiles to patients of all ages. Today, Dr. Cashman leads a staff of thirty-seven team members from their growing Santa Ana location which provides general preventative and restorative care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services.
When it came time to consider partnering with a DSO, Dr. Cashman specifically sought out Smile Brands. "When looking to affiliate with a larger partner, it was important for us to find an organization that shares our values," explains Dr. Cashman. "With their help, we will save time and money on the administrative aspects of the practice, so my team and I can do what we love – deliver great patient care."
Smile Brands co-founder and CEO, Steve Bilt sees a tremendous upside from partnering with the Santa Ana Dental Group. "We are eager to partner with Dr. Cashman and his team, to grow the practice, and expand care access within the community."
