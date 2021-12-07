PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Lindsey Marshall is a premier cosmetic and restorative dentist on the Main Line of Philadelphia. She is annually voted a "top doc" amongst local media and industry peers. A cum laude graduate of The Harvard School of Dental Medicine, she has continued to strive for excellence through post-graduate education at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Aesthetic Advantage with Dr's. Apa and Rosenthal in New York, Digital Smile Design, and many more. Dr. Marshall offers the most superior expertise and technology in her field in her Ardmore-based office. Dr. Marshall grew up on the Main Line and attended the Agnes Irwin School where she graduated with the highest honors. She is proud to raise her family and build her practice in her hometown and the local community. In her spare time, Dr. Marshall enjoys cooking, traveling, and devoting time to her husband, two children, and dogs.
As the area leader in advanced aesthetic dentistry, Dr. Marshall has the unique ability to help her patients achieve beautiful smiles and treat severe dental issues. Her services span from porcelain veneers, whitening, and tooth-colored fillings to treating dental issues leading to sleep apnea, TMJ, and orthodontic relapses. Most significantly, Dr. Marshall leverages her state-of-the-art technology, effective techniques, and top-quality materials to achieve her artistic vision for turning damaged smiles into beautiful works of art.
Dr. Marshall's enduring commitment to her art extends throughout her boutique practice of highly skilled technicians. Her office serves patients in what Dr. Marshall has personally designed to be a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere offering two private treatment suites. The combination of Dr. Marshall's progressive training in cosmetic and physiologic dentistry enables her to consistently exceed patient expectations and earns her a superior reputation amongst the highest caliber of dentists worldwide.
In Dr. Marshall's 20 years of practice, she has earned multiple awards for excellence in dentistry including the renowned Colgate Palmolive Award from the American Association of Women Dentists in recognition of her outstanding achievement in research and academics, along with numerous awards from the American Association of Public Health Dentistry. In addition, Dr. Marshall is a Fellow of the Las Vegas Institute, a distinction awarded to those who have successfully completed the LVI CORE Curriculum of 278 continuing dental education hours of training in advanced aesthetics, and physiologic science.
Learn more about Dr. Lindsey Marshall by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-lindsey-marshall/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living