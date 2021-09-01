ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate is excited to welcome Liz Heinkel to its team of distinguished sales associates. Heinkel is an award-winning real estate agent who topped over $112 million in sales over the last eight years in the industry. Heinkel is highly regarded for her market savvy and concierge approach to customer service. In 2020, she had a banner year and sold over $30 million in real estate.
"I attribute the success I've had in real estate to my customer-centric approach. I am always striving to exceed client expectations and anticipate and meet their needs. I draw on my years of experience in real estate, interior design, and new construction, as well as my extensive knowledge of downtown St. Pete and the beaches, offering clients a broad scope of services that lead to successful transactions," says Heinkel.
Additionally, Heinkel holds several prestigious real estate luxury designations and attends conferences to keep current on the cutting edge of luxury real estate trends.
Smith & Associates Real Estate VP of Real Estate, Nikki Phillips, says that Heinkel's proven track record for success, client dedication, and philanthropic efforts made her a natural fit for Smith. "Our organization has always been known for offering our client's impeccable customer service and wise marketplace guidance. We know that Heinkel will be a rising star here at Smith and are excited to have her on board," said Phillips.
Heinkel serves the community through numerous organizations and nonprofits that support women and children in distressed situations, is an active supporter of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, and is a member of the Stuart Society, which fundraises for the St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts. In addition, she is heavily involved in the St. Petersburg Rotary, serving as a Board Member, and is the outgoing President (2020-2021).
Smith & Associates Real Estate is a company that enjoys record-breaking sales but is also driven to measure success in more ways than just profit. Their commitment to the community shines through on the corporate level with the Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation and with each team member's commitment to meaningful organizations.
About Smith & Associates Real Estate
Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020). The company completes seven transactions a day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.
