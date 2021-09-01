SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net sales were $274.6 million, an increase of $44.7 million, or 19.5%, over the comparable quarter last year.
- Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with gross margin of 40.2% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $76.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $43.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $77.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $46.8 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $109.6 million, or 39.9% of net sales, compared with $72.5 million, or 31.5% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our flexible manufacturing model and strong consumer preference for our products at the retail counter combined to deliver the highest first quarter net revenue in the company's history, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of top line records. Even more remarkable, our team has been able to deliver nearly 170% two-year compounded growth, significantly outpacing the competition, while simultaneously lowering operating costs over this same timeframe. This is a direct result of significant strides the team has made in executing our strategy to streamline business operations and increase flexibility, and has driven an incredible EBITDAS margin of nearly 40% in the quarter. But more importantly, we believe we are well positioned for the ever-changing market conditions in our industry, to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and continue delivering impressive profitability in any environment."
Smith continued, "We are also thrilled to introduce our new M&P12 shotgun, which marks our entry into a brand-new category for the iconic Smith & Wesson brand, and presents a significant opportunity to continue capitalizing on the momentum we've built over the past year with the consumer. Within the first 24 hours of the announcement, we had tallied over 3 million consumer impressions and 300,000 engagements on social media, already making this one of our most widely viewed and most successful launches to date. We are excited to continue innovating in this category and look forward to its growth potential."
Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our first quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to react to the changing needs of the market, delivering a 19.5% increase over last year's results and securing a two-year compounded growth rate of nearly 170%. This increase in sales, combined with strong expense containment, resulted in a record gross margin of 47.3% for the quarter while also generating $109.1 million in cash. We believe our ability to grow our top line without adding significant fixed costs, while also leveraging synergies from the spin-off, have been key contributors to our profitability and position us well for the adjusting market. As we begin to replenish inventory in the channel and in our warehouse, we believe the flexibility of our operations and the strength of our balance sheet, combined with the hard work and ingenuity of our R&D and marketing teams will enable us to continue to invest in our business and capture market share, while returning capital to our stockholders. Our Board of Directors has again authorized our $0.08 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on September 14th with payment to be made on September 28th."
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and webcast on September 1, 2021, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 2176794. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock compensation, and (ix) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that consumers have a strong preference for our products at the retail counter; our belief that we are well positioned for the ever-changing market conditions in our industry, to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and continue delivering impressive profitability in any environment; our significant opportunity to continue capitalizing on the momentum we've built over the past year with the consumer; our excitement to continue innovating in a new category and its growth potential; our belief that our ability to grow our top line without adding significant fixed costs, while also leveraging synergies from the spin-off, positions us well for the adjusting market; and our belief that as we begin to replenish inventory in the channel and in our warehouse, the flexibility of our operations and the strength of our balance sheet, combined with the hard work and ingenuity of our R&D and marketing teams will enable us to continue to invest in our business and capture market share, while returning capital to our stockholders. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of:
July 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 171,413
$ 113,017
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $52 on
41,198
67,442
Inventories
97,140
78,477
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,504
8,408
Income tax receivable
—
909
Total current assets
318,255
268,253
Property, plant, and equipment, net
139,626
141,612
Intangibles, net
4,360
4,417
Goodwill
19,024
19,024
Other assets
11,405
13,082
492,670
446,388
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 54,583
$ 57,337
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
33,554
33,136
Accrued payroll and incentives
8,267
17,381
Accrued income taxes
22,236
1,157
Accrued profit sharing
18,279
14,445
Accrued warranty
1,902
2,199
Total current liabilities
138,821
125,655
Deferred income taxes
904
904
Finance lease payable, net of current portion
38,509
38,786
Other non-current liabilities
14,377
14,659
Total liabilities
192,611
180,004
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,298,308 issued
74
74
Additional paid-in capital
274,068
273,431
Retained earnings
398,219
325,181
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
73
Treasury stock, at cost (26,252,218 shares on July 31, 2021 and 24,284,798 on
(372,375)
(332,375)
Total stockholders' equity
300,059
266,384
$ 492,670
$ 446,388
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended July 31,
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$274,609
$229,885
Cost of sales
144,667
137,461
Gross profit
129,942
92,424
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,808
1,906
Selling, marketing, and distribution
10,634
9,995
General and administrative
17,614
21,780
Total operating expenses
30,056
33,681
Operating income from continuing operations
99,886
58,743
Other income/(expense), net:
Other income/(expense), net
660
67
Interest expense, net
(544)
(1,316)
Total other income/(expense), net
116
(1,249)
Income from operations before income taxes
100,002
57,494
Income tax expense
23,120
14,193
Income from continuing operations
$ 76,882
$ 43,301
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
5,084
Net income
$ 76,882
$ 48,385
Net income per share:
Basic - continuing operations
$ 1.59
$ 0.78
Basic - net income
$ 1.59
$ 0.87
Diluted - continuing operations
$ 1.57
$ 0.77
Diluted - net income
$ 1.57
$ 0.86
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
48,394
55,494
Diluted
49,050
56,277
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$ 76,882
$ 43,301
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,466
8,244
Loss on sale/disposition of assets
57
3
Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable
(56)
38
Stock-based compensation expense
1,452
884
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
26,300
1,851
Inventories
(18,663)
23,767
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(96)
(973)
Income taxes
21,988
14,340
Accounts payable
(2,443)
7,769
Accrued payroll and incentives
(9,114)
(1,664)
Accrued profit sharing
3,834
3,405
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
405
(18,638)
Accrued warranty
(297)
(175)
Other assets
1,677
796
Other non-current liabilities
(305)
(1,225)
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
109,087
81,723
Cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
—
2,507
Net cash provided by operating activities
109,087
84,230
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments to acquire patents and software
(69)
(187)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
70
—
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(5,769)
(6,465)
Cash used by investing activities - continuing operations
(5,768)
(6,652)
Cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations
—
(995)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,768)
(7,647)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on finance lease obligation
(264)
(238)
Payments on notes and loans payable
—
(135,000)
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(40,000)
—
Dividend distribution
(3,844)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock
—
268
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(815)
(997)
Cash used in by financial activities - continuing operations
(44,923)
(135,967)
Net cash used inprovided by financing activities
(44,923)
(135,967)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
58,396
(59,384)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
113,017
125,011
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 171,413
$ 65,627
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 538
$ 1,556
Income taxes
$ 1,131
$ 1,689
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
GAAP gross profit
$ 129,942
47.3%
$ 92,424
40.2%
COVID-19
28
0.0%
909
0.0%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 129,970
47.3%
$ 93,333
40.6%
GAAP operating expenses
$ 30,056
10.9%
$ 33,681
14.7%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(72)
0.0%
(83)
0.0%
Transition costs
—
—
(3,595)
-1.6%
COVID-19
(48)
0.0%
(43)
0.0%
Spin related stock-based compensation
(72)
0.0%
—
—
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,864
10.9%
$ 29,960
13.0%
GAAP operating income
$ 99,886
36.4%
$ 58,743
25.6%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
72
0.0%
83
0.0%
Transition costs
—
—
3,595
1.6%
COVID-19
76
0.0%
952
0.4%
Spin related stock-based compensation
72
0.0%
—
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 100,106
36.5%
$ 63,373
27.6%
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 76,882
28.0%
$ 43,301
18.8%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
72
0.0%
83
0.0%
Transition costs
—
—
3,595
1.6%
COVID-19
76
0.0%
952
0.4%
Spin related stock-based compensation
72
0.0%
—
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(51)
0.0%
(1,144)
-0.5%
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 77,051
28.1%
$ 46,787
20.4%
GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.57
$ 0.77
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
Transition costs
—
0.06
COVID-19
—
0.02
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
(0.02)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.57
$ 0.83
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
Net cash provided in operating activities
$ 109,087
$ 81,723
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,768)
(6,652)
Free cash flow
$ 103,319
$ 75,071
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 76,882
$ 43,301
Interest expense
584
1,357
Income tax expense
23,120
14,193
Depreciation and amortization
7,443
8,244
Stock-based compensation expense
1,452
884
COVID-19
76
952
Transition costs
—
3,595
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$ 109,557
$ 72,526
